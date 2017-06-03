‘Grow you own food’ scheme puts down local roots

A drop-in session designed to boost awareness of community food-growing opportunities will be held in Kirkintilloch on Wednesday.

The aim is to give people a chance to share their views and aspirations for food growing – and “develop an appetite” for creating local projects.

Sessions have already been held in Hillhead, Lennoxtown, Milngavie, Auchinairn and Twechar, and the Kirkintilloch one on Wednesday will be from 1.30pm to 3.30pm in the William Patrick Library.

It will be attended by experts in community food growing and officers from East Dunbartonshire Council.

There will be materials and map displays to on show to help people discuss preferred food-growing sites, as well as examples of successful projects, benefits and potential opportunities.

Thomas Glen, council depute chief executive, said: “I hope as many people as possible pop in and find out more about the potential opportunities, benefits and support for food-growing projects in East Dunbartonshire.”

An online survey will also be available to gauge the views of those unable to attend.

Support will be provided by the Federation of City Farms and Community Gardens, with input from other groups such as Greenspace Scotland and Central Scotland Green Network.