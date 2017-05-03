Guitar virtuoso charity gig

A world-renowned classical guitarist is to play a special charity concert in Milngavie next month.

Ayman Jarjour will be performing free of charge on Sunday, June 11, at 3pm, to help raise funds for the work of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

The concert, which is being organised by Milngavie Refugee Action Group (MRAG), will take place at Cairns Church.

The internationally-acclaimed musician, who has been described by critics as a “remarkable virtuoso”, is a dedicated supporter of the charity which provides medical care for thousands of people caught up in the violence of his war-torn country.

A graduate of the famous Juilliard School in New York, Ayman Jarjour has performed solo and with orchestra in many parts of the world including Syria, Belgium, Lebanon, Egypt, Malta, Jordan, Germany, Tunisia, Sudan, Turkey, the US and the UK.

A spokesperson for MRAG said: “This is a rare opportunity to hear a live performance by one of the world’s greatest classical guitarists and we are very privileged that he has agreed to play here in Milngavie.”

Medecins Sans Frontieres operates in more than 60 countries, bringing medical and humanitarian aid to people affected by war, disease and disasters, regardless of race, creed or political beliefs.

Admission to the concert at Cairns Church is free. There will be collection boxes for donations and attendees are asked to give generously. Light refreshments will be served after the performance when there will be an opportunity to meet Ayman.

For more information call Liz Macdonald on 0141 586 5126 or Andrea Brogan on 0141 563 9902.