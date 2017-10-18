Half a century celebration at Douglas Academy

Douglas Academy has been part of the local community in Milngavie since 1967 and this year marks it’s 50th anniversay.

The school is celebrating this milestone with an anniversary ceilidh on Friday, November 3 and is hoping that many former pupils and families of former pupils will come along with the current community.

One former pupil, Tom Harrold is bringing his ceilidh band “It’s No’ Reel” to provide the music and there will be a celebration birthday cake made by another former pupil Alex Kidd of “For Cake’s Sake UK.”

On Saturday, December 2 there will also be a Christmas Market at the school with stalls by local craftsmen and artists. This will be a great opportunity to buy some last minute presents and a chance for former pupils who remember the old building to look around the school.

Mary-Lou Douglas Academy PTA Chair, said: “The school is very proud of it’s achievements and it’s role in the community over the years.

“ Whether it is assisting older folk with their computer skills in the library, being the only UK representative to get through to the European Youth Parliament Debating Finals in Lithuania next year or it’s unrivalled success in the Glasgow Music Festival.

“They have educated many well known people in politics, sport and of course music over the years and are looking forward to catching up with many of them during this year.”

If you go to either of these events please take your stories and photos of your time at Douglas Academy.

For more information please contact Mary-Lou Graham (PTA) on 0776 4679859