Handbag stolen from car in Bearsden

The police are keen to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries into the theft of a handbag containing bank cards and a small amount of cash from a car in Borland Road, Bearsden on Friday, January 20.

The thief smashed a car window to steal the handbag from the footwell of a front seat some time between 7.30pm and 8.45pm.

Constable Siobhann McCandlish at Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “This would have been noisy and it didn’t happen very late at night so we are hoping that someone saw or heard something that can help us to find the culprit.”

If you have any information call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.