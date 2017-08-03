Have your say on what sentences criminals are given

MSP Rona Mackay has urged constituents to take part in a Scottish courts consultation on sentences handed out to criminals.

Ms Mackay, deputy convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee, said: “The sentencing of criminals has often been a matter the public are keen to comment and reflect on.

“I welcome the Scottish Sentencing Council’s drive to gather the views of the public.

“I urge my constituents to have some input into justice in Scotland and take part in this exciting new consultation.”

It will run until October 27 on the SSC website.