Hayley’s in pole position with her weight loss

A woman who was told she’d need to lose weight to receive fertility treatment has been throwing herself into all forms of exercise - including pole dancing!

Aussie-now-Milngavie resident Hayley Angell (32) was told by the NHS last November that she’d need to drop from a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 33 to a healthier 30 to receive a referral for fertility treatment.

Hayley seized the opportunity to approach weight loss in a different way and she has already lost half a stone and she aims to inspire others who also want to get trim.

Having struggled to stay motivated with more traditional exercise regimes like running and working out at the gym, Hayley has been trying a hilarious mix of mainstream and obscure sports and activities, tracking her progress via her Look Fabulous, Feel fabulous web series on YouTube.

She aims to lose another 20lbs - all by committing to having more fun in her average week.

From her first episode at a Roller ‘Fitsco’, Hayley has trampolined, rock-climbed, self-defended, white-water rafted and – most recently – pole danced and personal trained her way to a trimmer, healthier shape.

The series has already attracted more than 2,000 views.

Hayley said: “I am overwhelmed by the support I’ve had and the welcome I’ve received from venues and trainers ever since this wacky idea first popped into my head.

“Instructors have been so giving of their time and expertise and have all made me so welcome with zero judgement about my size or capability levels.

“I encourage anyone reading this who might be feeling self-conscious or shying away from exercise to take the first step – make that call, write that enquiry email or book that class.

“You won’t regret the fun you’ll have and the fabulous people you’ll meet while on the pathway to a healthier and happier you.”

All featured activities are suitable for beginners of any fitness level with episodes like rugby, belly dancing, hula hoop fitness, aqua zumba, hydro spin and more still to come.

Look Fabulous, Feel Fabulous airs Sundays at 8pm on Hayley’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/c/hayleyangell.