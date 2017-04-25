Head along to Mosshead Primary’s Spring Fair

Enjoy a great family day out at Mosshead Primary School’s Spring Fair on Saturday, May 13.

The event is being held at the school in Bearsden’s Stockiemuir Avenue from 11am to 2.30pm.

There will be bouncy castles, sumo suits, nerf gun wars, pony rides, petting zoo, hook a duck, beat the goalie, tape a teacher to a wall, medieval stocks, treasure hunt, girls pamper zone, raffle, tombolas, toys, books, legobrix, police, fire and ambulance cars, vintage cars, archery, toss the welly and a disorientation assault course.

There will alos be a delicious selection of food on offer including Indian, a barbecue supplied by Joe at Top of the Hill Butcher and salad rolls and wraps from Bisley Bites in Milngavie.

Tickets cost £1 for an adult, 50p a child.

The Co-op in Stockiemuir Avenue are supporting this event and Simon Barras, store Manager, said: “We have been delighted to partner with the Mosshead PTA this year and work alongside them to benefit the local community.

“Co-op is a community focussed retailer and we are proud to have supported several causes in and around Bearsden since we opened last year.

“The Spring Fair is the highlight of the Mosshead Primary School calendar and we look forward to a great event!”