Christmas Enterprise Fayre is a great success

NHS Lanarkshire’s occupational therapy mental health teams hosted a successful second run of their inclusive ‘Christmas Enterprise Fayre’ - which was held in Motherwell South Parish Church recently.

The purpose of the event was to enable service users to make their own craft items for sale to the public while also gaining vocational skills that could put them in good stead for their future.

The event was boosted by the church coffee morning and Daziel high school’s choir singing, who set the festive tone of the event.

Lee Samuel, specialist occupational therapist and project organiser said: “We had 12 tables full of craft items for sale from all over the Lanarkshire localities. Each service user had their own table supported by an occupational therapist and we had a great deal of interest. It encourages our patients to become more independent, promoting their own crafts and learning to how best to design, display and package their items. We are hoping to link in with a social enterprise organisation helping service users take the next step to sell their items online or in community craft fayres this aims to further promote confidence with like-minded crafters coming together, even forming social bonds out with the fayre itself or mentoring others”

Neena Mahal, chair of NHS Lanarkshire added: “The event shows NHS Lanarkshire’s support for positive mental health initiatives. Bringing communities together and encouraging the well-being of our service users goes a long way in the recovery process and I was delighted to go along and meet some of the talented crafters and also our dedicated occupational therapy colleagues facilitating the event.”

The money from the sale of items helps to support occupational therapy craft activities with some participants also using their proceeds for donations to their own chosen charities.