Free counselling service for veterans

National Servicemen and veterans from East Dunbartonshire are being encouraged to access free counselling advice.

The Aged Veterans Counselling Service can help residents who may be experiencing depression, loneliness, anxiety or even bereavement.

Provost Una Walker said: “Talking to a counsellor really can help, especially for elderly people who may already be suffering from loneliness. Just having someone willing to listen can make such a difference.

“The counselling is entirely UK Government-funded, the only qualification is that you were a National Serviceman. Most men over the age of 66 did serve their country in this way and are therefore eligible. The counselling service is also open to men and women born before 1 January 1950 who served in UK armed forces.”

The Aged Veterans Counselling Service will organise an initial counselling session and then typically offer an additional course of five sessions.

All sessions are arranged at a convenient time and counselling can even be provided in the comfort of a veteran’s care home.

Please note that places are limited to 1,000 clients so act promptly if you are interested.

For more information, call 0207 708 5000 (9.30am-5pm, Mon-Fri) or e-mail enquiries@agedveteranscounselling.org.uk

Alternatively visit www.agedveteranscounselling.org.uk and complete an application form.