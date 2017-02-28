It’s a first for Glasgow - a giant inflatable bowel!

Bowel Cancer UK is giving Glaswegians the chance to walk inside an inflatable bowel when it comes to Scotland for the first time on Saturday, April 1 from 10am – 4pm on Argyle Street, Glasgow to launch the beginning of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. (And, no it’s not an April fool).

The giant inflatable bowel – measuring 19 feet by six feet – is an interactive way to demonstrate the various stages of bowel cancer and other diseases of the large intestine, and to raise awareness of bowel cancer screening. It’s also a chance to ask Bowel Cancer UK any questions or concerns, as well as play games, take selfies and pick up some free fruit.

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Scotland. Every year around 4,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and around 1,600 people die from the disease.

However it doesn’t have to be this way. Bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Emma Anderson, Head of Scotland at Bowel Cancer UK, says: “It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to get ‘up close and personal’ with a giant inflatable bowel, but we hope this is a fun way to break the ice and get people talking about bowel cancer.

“Bowel cancer screening saves lives but at the moment only 57 per cent of people complete and return their test when they receive it in the post. We need to do all we can to raise awareness of the importance of screening as it can detect bowel cancer at an early stage in people with no symptoms, when it is easier to treat and survival rates are high.”