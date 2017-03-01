Jane is moving on to top role with UK’s biggest health board

Jane Grant has been appointed as the new chief executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The head of NHS Forth Valley is leaving to take up a new role leading the UK’s biggest health board.

She takes up her position on April 1 when Robert Calderwood retires after eight years in the role.

Mrs Grant has been with NHS Forth Valley since October 2013 when she took over from Professor Fiona Mackenzie.

Her career in the NHS began in 1983 when she joined Highland Health Board as a management services officer. Since then she has worked in a variety of roles with several NHS boards, including Lanarkshire.

Previously she was director of surgery and anaesthetics for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, becoming the board’s chief operating officer in 2009.

Mrs Grant said: “Over the last three and a half years as chief executive of NHS Forth Valley I have gained valuable leadership skills and experience. This, along with my previous management experience in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire, will stand me in good stead for this important and challenging role.

“I am looking forward to returning to Glasgow and working with colleagues, old and new, to address the many challenges and opportunities which lie ahead. I am also keen to build on the work of my predecessor by working closely with the many local partners across the health and social care sector to further improve the care and treatment delivered to patients and their families.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chairman John Brown, said: “Jane has been Chief Executive of NHS Forth Valley since October 2013 and her achievements have included the publication of the Forth Valley Clinical Strategy that sets the strategic direction of that NHS Board.

“She also introduced a comprehensive Quality and Safety strategy to ensure effective patient care.

“Her success was underpinned by the formation of a high performing senior leadership team that shared a common purpose and values.

“Prior to joining NHS Forth Valley Jane spent four and a half years as chief operating Officer for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. During that period she consistently delivered the required levels of performance across the key targets while remaining within budget. This makes her ideally placed to handle the challenges we are facing in terms of service delivery across the organisation.

“I look forward to working closely with her as the Board and the executive leadership team build on Robert Calderwood’s achievements and realise NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s potential to be a centre of excellence for health and social care.”

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “I am delighted Jane has been appointed as Chief Executive of Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board, and would like to thank the outgoing chief executive Robert Calderwood for his commitment to the role over the past eight years.

“Jane brings with her a wealth of experience, and I have witnessed the excellent work she has undertaken during her time at Forth Valley, working tirelessly to drive forward the delivery of high quality health care, and recently on the Scottish Government’s review of maternity and neonatal services.”