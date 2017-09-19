Team thanks council for successful games

Athletes from Team Lanarkshire presented North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones with a special pennant.

This was to thank the council for successfully hosting this summer’s British Transplant Games.

The team won medals in archery, swimming, javelin, long jump, 100m, 200m, darts, ten pin bowling, fishing, shot-putt, discus, mini-marathon, and basketball.

Karen Casey, Team Lanarkshire manager, said: “The games were a huge success and everyone was impressed with the professional way in which they were organised.

“It was the first time a team from Lanarkshire had entered the games and we’re already looking forward to taking part in Birmingham next year.

“We were delighted to present the provost with our pennant and honoured that she was able to meet some of our medal winners.”

Provost Jones added: “It was great to welcome members of Team Lanarkshire to the Civic Centre to congratulate them on their achievements.

“Their success made the games all the more special and it was wonderful to hear their stories and how much they’d all enjoyed taking part.”