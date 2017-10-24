The British Heart Foundation appeals for Glasgow businesses to join the fight against heart disease

Companies across Glasgow are being encouraged to help beat heart disease in their local area by joining forces with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) - Europe’s largest funder of heart and circulatory research.

Heart and circulatory disease kills nearly 160,000 people in the UK each year, stealing them away from families and loved ones. In Glasgow alone, close to 1,600 lives are lost to heart and circulatory disease and around 70,000 currently live with the burden of these devastating conditions

The BHF is calling on organisations across the city to help end this devastation by supporting the charity’s lifesaving work and becoming an official charity partner. Last year, companies in Scotland raised around £21,728, which will help BHF researchers identify revolutionary new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease.

Companies can also play a vital role in helping the BHF create a nation of lifesavers. By training staff in how to perform lifesaving CPR, local businesses can empower colleagues with skills they need if someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

Murray Easton, BHF Area Fundraising Manager for Scotland, said: “Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost in Glasgow each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to keep more families together.

“We urgently need more funds to help end the devastation caused by heart disease, which is why we’re calling on the support of companies – large and small – across the city. Every pound raised through partnerships will help make a difference to the millions living with the terrible burden of heart disease.”

BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still a long way to go. Through the public’s generosity the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research by 2020.

For more information on how the BHF works with corporate partners, as well as how your business can get involved, visit www.bhf.org.uk/how-your-company-can-help