Warning to pet owners after two suspected dog poisonings

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after receiving two unrelated reports of poison being found.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on January 6 after what looked like slug pellets or rodenticide was found in a 2ft by 2ft square at Overtoun Park entrance in Rutherglen, Glasgow.

Due to the amount and location of the poison found, it would suggest that it was intentionally put there to harm an animal.

An undercover inspector from the charity’s Special Investigations Unit said: “It looks like a whole canister was used and the council are confident that it was not them.

“There has previously been a report of a large pile of gelled gravy in the park but we can’t say for sure if it was poisoned.”

On the same day the charity received a report of a white powder-like substance found in a garden in Stevenston, Ayrshire.

The owner believed that it was put there intentionally to target the dogs living in the property.

The undercover inspector added: “Dogs are usually very curious and will try to eat the poison. I recently dealt with a report of a Jack Russell who congested a large amount of slug pellets and was extremely ill. There is a concern poison is being laid on purpose.

“The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.