Your blood could help to save a life

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is visiting Lenzie next month, aas part of its ongoing effort to keep vital supplies at a safe level.

A spokesperson said: ““Every minute of every day someone in Scotland receives blood as part of a life-saving or life-enhancing treatment.

“Only four per cent of the population are active blood donors.

“The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) must welcome 5,000 blood donors every week to meet the needs of patients in Scotland.

“We aim to have six days supply of each blood group at all times to continue to meet hospital requirements. “Whether you’re a new donor, returning donor or a regular donor, SNBTS would like to invite you to your local blood donating session.”

The Lenzie session is at Union Parish Church on Kirkintilloch Road from 4pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, February 23.

For more information visit www.scotblood.co.uk or connect with SNBTS on Facebook www.facebook.com/givebloodforscotland and Twitter @givebloodscot.”