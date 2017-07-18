Help to avoid being the victim of a scam

Are you confident that you could spot a scam if someone was trying to steal your money online, in person or over the phone?

East Dunbartonshire Council’s Trading Standards and Citizens Advice Bureau are joining forces to give people the knowledge to spot scams.

The two organisations will be running information events in July as part of Scams Awareness Month, a national campaign encouraging people to report and talk about scams.

Events are being held in the following venues: Thursday, July 20, 11am-2pm, in Lennoxtown Hub; Monday, July 24, 1-2pm, in Auchinairn Community Centre; Tuesday, July 25, 11am-2pm, in Hillhead Community Centre; and Thursday, July 27, 1.30-2.30pm, in Auchinairn Community Centre.

People will learn the tricks and tactics scammers use to try and steal people’s money, such as making contact out of the blue and piling pressure on people to agree to a deal on the spot.

The events also aim to get more people reporting scams so the authorities can chase down fraudsters so they don’t target others.

Reporting being scammed also means that people can receive advice on how to try and get their money back and protect themselves.

Catherine Bradley, manager of East Dunbartonshire Citizens Advice Bureau, said: “We want this event to bring the issue out into the open and look forward to seeing as many people as possible there.”

If you have been scammed phone Trading Standards on 0300 123 4510 or Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.