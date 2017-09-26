Helpers needed for Westerton action day

A wee reminder that this Saturday (September 30) volunteers are needed to join a community day to help spruce up the area in front of Westerton Hall on Maxwell Avenue.

The organisers need wheelbarrowers, diggers, planters etc.

Marjorie McCumesty on Westerton Community’s facebook page said: “There is a job for everyone so if you can please pop by and lend a hand anytime between 10am to 2pm that would be great.

“Refreshments will be served between midday and 1pm.

“We are also hoping to give the new community phone box a makeover before the defibrillator is installed.

“All help would be greatly appreciated.”