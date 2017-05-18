High School is at the top of the class again

An East Dunbartonshire school has been selected as a finalist at this year’s Scottish Education Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch has been selected as a finalist in the category of ‘Raising Attainment in Numeracy’ ahead of next month’s ceremony.

The school was nominated for their approach to developing pupils’ numeracy skills through a variety of innovative teaching methods and approaches.

Award judges recognised that the new initiatives have improved the children’s confidence and ability to handle numbers on a day-to-day basis.

All of the finalists will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 7, where judges will unveil the winners of each award category.

Depute Chief Executive for Education, People and Business at East Dunbartonshire Council, Ann Davie, said: “Once again the efforts of the hard working staff and pupils of this excellent school have been recognised at the Scottish Education Awards.

“The initiative and enthusiasm which every individual brings to the school is great to see and it is certainly bearing fruit.

“Under the guidance of Paul McLaughlin – previously named as Scotland’s Head Teacher of the Year – the school is always striving for success and continuously improving.

This is the fourth consecutive time they have been shortlisted and I wish them the very best of luck.”

The Scottish Education Awards recognise and reward the people who dedicate their lives to children and young people and showcase the valuable work and innovation happening in classrooms across the country.

There are also categories which recognise and reward the dedication of teachers, head teachers and support staff across Scotland.

For further information about the awards visit www.scottisheducationawards.co.uk.