The police are appealing for witnesses after a number of high value items were stolen from a house on Old Mugdock Road in Strathblane on Tuesday, May 30.

The house was broken into some time between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

If you have any information that may help the police with their enquiries, please phone 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.

Please quote reference number CF0074840517.