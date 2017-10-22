‘Hip-touching’ Scot ‘jailed for three months’

A Scot whose family feared he could spend three years in a Dubai jail has reportedly been sentenced to three months in prison for touching a man’s hip.

Jamie Harron (27) from Stirling has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since July following bizarre accusations of an alleged public disorder offence.

Although the UAE has licensed premises where alcohol is legally consumed he was initially jailed for a month for drinking beer.

Further charges alleged he had touched a man’s hip, and the case was processed through the UAE justice system even although the complainant - a German of Jordanian descent - later withdrew the allegation.

Mr Harron, who had been working in Afghanistan, has lost his job and is said to be heavily in debt because of the case.

He has described the incident as a cultural misunderstanding, and that he had only touched the alleged victim because he was trying to avoid spilling his drink.

A normally reliable channel reports today that Mr Harron has been jailed for three months, following which he will be deported from Dubai, and that his lawyers aim to appeal.