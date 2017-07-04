Historic house opens for business

Kilmardinny House is now taking bookings for local arts events, conferences, weddings, club meetings and more ahead of its official opening following later this summer.

The £2.73m project has been delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, development partner hub West Scotland and Clark Contracts.

In addition to the refurbished multi-functional space in the original A-listed building, the facility now includes a new garden pavilion extension - providing a modern, flexible space which can accommodate a range of activities, including performances, exhibitions, conferences and weddings.

Council leader Gordan Low said: “We are delighted to confirm that Kilmardinny House is available for bookings after its extensive refurbishment and extension.

“It represents a significant investment in one of this area’s most iconic buildings - benefiting both Bearsden and the wider East Dunbartonshire area.

“As well as supporting a diverse range of arts, culture and leisure services, the refurbishment has transformed Kilmardinny into the area’s newest venue for events, weddings and conferences.”

Sandy Marshall, Vice Chair of EDLC Trust, added: “The excellent work carried out on this much-loved facility enhances its value as a centre for local arts, performance and community groups and we welcome anyone interested in booking the venue - on a regular basis or for one-off events - to get in touch.

“I would like to pay tribute to everyone who previously used Kilmardinny for their support and patience during works.”

For information on bookings, please e-mail edlct.bookings@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 777 3143. Further details on Kilmardinny House can also be found on the EDLC Trust website - www.edlc.co.uk

The official opening event will take place later in the summer.