History Week takes you back in time

If you are a history buff then there is a special event being held in March which will be right up your street.

Local History Week 2017 celebrates history, heritage and archaeology in East Dunbartonshire and is an annual event organised by East Dunbartonshire Libraries running from Saturday, March 4 until Sunday, March 11.

History Week is a national event that aims to increase awareness of local history.

A whole range of events celebrating East Dunbartonshire’s rich history have been organised at venues across the area.

William Patrick Library in Kirkintilloch will be displaying a selection of artefacts from the Auld Kirk Museum’s Archaeological Collection.

For the more energetic, the Forth and Clyde Canal Society have organised a short walk in Kirkintilloch that will explore the Canal’s rich heritage while a walk led by a Friends of the Kelvin Valley historian will look at the presence of the Romans in Twechar and the history of mining.

Jim Walker from Kirkintilloch & District of Antiquaries will host an illustrated talk looking at Bar Hill Roman Fort and some of its neighbouring forts on the Antonine Wall at the Barony Chambers in Kirkintilloch.

There’s a second chance to view the 2016 East Dunbartonshire Schools Art Exhibition at the Thomas Muir Coffee Shop. On March 7, Jimmy Watson, exhibition organiser, will give a 30-minute tour followed by an open discussion with some of the young artists. Booking is essential via email on: jimmy@thomasmuir.co.uk.

Torrance Local History Group have organised a trip down memory lane with the history of the Caldwell Halls.

The Story of the Bearsden Shark exhibition at Bearsden Library will tell the story of this interesting and local fossil while the Milngavie Heritage Centre will host an exhibition of mills of various types in the Milngavie area.

Professor Paul Bishop will also look at the varied history of watermills in the Milngavie and Baldernock area at a talk in the Fraser Centre.

Councillor Anne Jarvis, chairperson of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “By exploring the history of East Dunbartonshire, we can learn about our heritage in a fun and inspiring way.”

The full Local History Week 2017 programme is available at www.edlc.co.uk with details all events across the county. You can also contact East Dunbartonshire Information & Archives on 0300 123 4510 or email: libraries@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.