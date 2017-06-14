Home Instead Senior Care gets seal of approval

A Milngavie based home care company has named as ‘one of the top 10 most recommended home care companies’.

This seal of approval for Home Instead Senior Care, which provides care to older people so they can continue living in their own homes, comes from reviews from service users on homecare.co.uk.

People they care for, their friends and family, provided a review for their service and this is the third year running that the office has been awarded this accolade.

homecare.co.uk lists all registered UK home care providers and allows people to give independent reviews which are then shared after verification online.

Suhail Rehman, owner of Home Instead Senior Care said: “We are so proud to be so highly regarded and would like to thank everyone who have taken the time to provide the reviews.

“The team are totally devoted to caring for their clients each and every day, helping them to live their lives in the best way possible.”

A daughter of a Home Instead client said in their review, “The care my mum gets is personal to her.

“She actually thinks that her carer is part of the family and has known her for years.

“In the midst of less personal visits from social services this is a visit she looks forward to.

“For our part as a family struggling to care and cope with dementia it has quite simply changed our lives.”

Davina Ludlow, director of homecare.co.uk, said: “Home Instead Senior Care has shown that it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate them on being one of the top home care providers in the country.

“Looking for the right home care provider can be tough. We hope our awards will help to make people’s search that little bit easier.”

Home Instead Senior Care provides home care which typically include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping and personal care.