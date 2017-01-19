Homes sales bid flags up flexible deals

House builder Persimmon Homes is claiming success for a new estate in Muirhead, with a quarter of properties already sold.

But it’s also keen to advertise the range of options which could be available to people able to take advantage of flexible purchase deals.

Called Heathfields, the development has 156 two to five-bedroom properties in Muirhead village near Glasgow.

The location boasts spectacular views of the Campsie Hills, and is close to large areas of lochs, parks and nature reserves,

Persimmon says would-be buyers could be able to move in “in a matter of weeks” by taking advantage of a part exchange scheme.

The Government-backed Help to Buy Scotland scheme is also said to be proving popular, offering a five per cent deposit and an 80 per cent mortgage – the rest is made up with an interest-free 15 per cent equity loan.