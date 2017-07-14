Hospice benefits from fun day at Woodilee store

The local Marie Curie Hospice benefited from a special community fun day to celebrate the opening of a new store at Woodilee.

SPAR Woodilee offered special goodie hamper giveaways in aid of the local hospice.

There were also free bouncy castles for the kids to enjoy, prize draws and free goodie bags for the first 100 customers.

A spokesperson for the store said: “We are a family run business at SPAR Woodilee and are firm believers in shopping local and supporting our community”.