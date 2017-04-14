Hospice salon is Taylor-made for success

Well-known Milngavie hairdresser Taylor Ferguson has helped set up a hair salon specially for patients in Scotland’s newest hospice.

Taylor and wife Anne sponsored the launch of the purpose-designed salon in the Kilbryde Hospice in East Kilbride and this week officially opened the new facility.

The multi-million pound state of the art South Lanarkshire hospice was built in the grounds of Hairmyres Hospital and provides a range of day facilities.

These include drop-in sessions, counselling, care at home, music therapy, complementary therapy, a befrienders service and sanctuary room. amd it will soon provide specialist “end of life” care.

Taylor and Anne first became involved in the salon plan after an approach by one of the hospice’s directors and major benefactors, Lady Haughey.

Taylor, who has run his Glasgow salon for more than 40 years, said: “Lady Haughey is a client and throughout the hospice build project kept us informed on progress whenever she was in our salon.

“Then one day we started chatting about the need for a hair salon in the hospice building, and the benefits that could be generated for patients, and we offered to help.

“It’s always good to be able to give something back.

“We organised the fit-out of the space and secured the furniture and equipment.

“One of our product suppliers Schwarzkopf kindly donated enough shampoo, conditioner and hair spray to keep the salon stocked up for at least a year.

“The hospice offers care for patients who are different stages of their illness and the salon will exist to offer an additional ‘feel better’ service.”

The hospice will organise a rota of hairdresser volunteers who will come into the salon and offer hair services and treatments to any patients.

Therapy treatments can also be carried out in the salon.

Lady Haughey said: “The hospice team is enormously grateful to Taylor and Anne for their enthusiastic and generous backing of the salon project.

Kilbryde Hospice project was founded by the late Tony McGuinness, whose widow Gretta joined the Fergusons along with hospice chief executive Gordon McHugh for the unveiling of a plaque marking the couple’s support.

Taylor’s two grandsons, Taylor, (8) and Alexander (3) also joined them for the special event.

Taylor and the team have worked tirelessly for charities in the past including Darlinda’s Charity for Renal Research and Leukaemia Research, participating in a series of London-based charity fundraising events called the Alternative Hair Show.

He also worked on charity hair shows for the British Heart Foundation and is an enthusiastic supporter of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Appeal.

He regularly donates makeover prizes to Scottish charities.