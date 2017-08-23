Hospice step out with midnight fundraiser

St Margaret of Scotland Hospice has just announced the return of the very popular – “Midnight Walk.”

The organisation have decided to open the 5K walk up to all those who wish to participate in the fundraising efforts this year. The Midnight Walk will begin and finish at Great Western Retail Park, following the route along Great Western Road to Kilbowie Roundabout and returning to the finishing line. All entrants will receive a t-shirt, medal and certificate of achievement.

Registration can be completed at smh.org.uk/walk or via Just Giving at: www.justgiving.com/smh/ and follow the instructions through the ‘Fundraise for us’ section.

Registration for entry into the Midnight Walk will close at 5pm on Friday, September 1. On Saturday, September 2, the ‘check-in’ desk will open at 9pm at the Sainsbury’s Car Park with entertainment and a short warm-up session commencing afterwards.

The hospice are also attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for the most people participating in the Slosh at a single venue.

A barbeque and hot drink will be available for all participants at the end of the night, along with the medal and certificate presentations.

All entrants aged 6–16 years must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is also taking part in the walk. There is no expectation or requirement for children under 16-years-old to raise a minimum sponsorship amount.

The organisers would love to hear from anyone who would be available to volunteer with aspects such as registration or stewarding on the night via email on: office@smh.org.uk or telephone: 0141 952 1141