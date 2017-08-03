Hospital visiting extended

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is to offer more flexible extended visiting hours in all its adult acute hospital wards.

Loved ones will now be able to visit patients from 11am till 8.30pm every day

Nursing director Margaret McGuire said: “This change will make a big difference to families and friends of patients, enabling them to visit when it is most suitable thereby ensuring family life and work commitments are not adversely effected.

“This will ensure patients as well as family and friends are able to plan visits better and patients enjoy a better quality of time with their loved ones.”

Areas that will still need to maintain limited visiting times include maternity and children’s wards.

Acute Receiving Units, Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units have also not adopted the new extended visiting times as patients within these areas are critically unwell but visiting can be flexible.

For more information visit www.nhsggc.org.uk.