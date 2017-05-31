Hotel raises £4k to help Crohn’s victims

The luxurious Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden collected an impressive £4,000 recently for a charity supporting victims of Crohn’s disease.

The funds for Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s and Colitis were raised through a Great Gatsby themed ball held in April to celebrate the hotel’s first birthday. The hotel intends to hold many more events for the charity which gives 100 per cent of donations to research to find a cure for debilitating inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. General manager of Craig Haddow is pictured handing over the cheque to charity director Liz Gallacher.

