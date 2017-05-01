House prices are still on the up

East Dunbartonshire property prices are outperforming much of Scotland.

Your Move’s most recent House Price Index shows prices in East Dunbartonshire have increased by 5.9 per cent over the past year – compared to a Scottish average of 3.3 per cent.

The average property in the country is now worth £173,862, the highest level since the surge in March 2015.

The national 3.3 per cent compares favourably to both England (3.1 per cent) and Wales (also 3.1 per cent) in the last 12 months.

Christine Campbell, Your Move managing director in Scotland, said: “First time buyers are continuing to drive the market in Scotland, but the window of opportunity opened by interest rate cuts last year may be narrowing.

“Tight supply coupled with their demand is pushing up prices across the country.”

Alan Penman, business development manager for Walker Fraser Steele, one of Scotland’s oldest firms of chartered surveyors and part of the LSL group of companies, said: “While London remains sluggish, prices in the big beasts

of the Scottish housing market, Edinburgh and Glasgow, are growing strongly.

“That reflects strength in both high value and affordable areas across the country and bodes well for the market as it faces up to the uncertainties following the triggering of Article 50.”