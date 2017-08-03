Housing proposal for greenbelt site refused

Developers have had an appeal to build housing on greenbelt land at Kirkintilloch rejected.

The Scottish Government dismissed the proposal by Persimmon Homes for a residential development on land at Wester Gartshore Road, Waterside Road.

East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning board had unanimously agreed in November last year to refuse planning permission in principle for the 6.5-hectare site.

It ruled the application was contrary to the Council’s Local Development Plan and Scottish Planning Policy. Board members determined the application would have an adverse impact on landscape, biodiversity and the greenbelt.

There were also objections from a local resident and Gartconner Primary Parent Council.

Persimmon Homes then lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government.

A Reporter for the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division upheld the Board’s decision.

She said: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.”

Councillor Billy Hendry, Chair of East Dunbartonshire’s Planning Board, said: “This is excellent news for East Dunbartonshire and clearly demonstrates the council has a robust greenbelt policy which we will continue to protect and defend.

“The decision vindicates the board’s united stance to refuse permission.”