How Lotto helped East Dunbartonshire causes

New figures show that more than £650,000 of National Lottery funding was awarded across East Dunbartonshire last year.

Twenty-one Lottery grants were given out in the area during 2016, providing a boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups aiming to help those most in need.

Grants included -

£5,844 to Milngavie First Responders for new equipment.

£285,324 to East Dunbartonshire Association for Mental Health to provide a range of holistic support services to women whose mental health has been affected by violence and domestic abuse.

£10,000 to Westerton Primary School to fund their outdoor spaces

Now these and any other organisations that have ever received National Lottery funding have the chance to win nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2017 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

John Barrowman MBE, presenter of the National Lottery Awards show, said: “The National Lottery Awards are a fabulous celebration of the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects as voted for by the public.

“The Awards rightly put the focus on ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding, whose efforts go such a long way and are indeed changing lives.

“National Lottery players can be very proud to have contributed towards their fine work.”

National Lottery Awards cover seven categories; Sport, Heritage, Arts, Environment, Health, Education and Voluntary/Charity, to reflect the range of funding that the Lottery gives out.

There is also a Special Achievement Award to recognise the outstanding contribution made by an individual to improving the lives of others.

If you wish to nominate your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329 to find out more and to enter.

Entries must be received by midnight on 7 April 2017.