How safe is your child’s car seat?

Parents and carers of young children have been taking advantage of free in-car safety clinics this summer, courtesy of East Dunbartonshire Council.

The clinics, including one in Kirkintilloch last week, with SNP Councillor Paul Ferretti (above) are part of the Good Egg In Car Safety Campaign, providing experts who can check child seats in your car.

You can still request a free car seat check any time by calling council’s Traffic Officer on 0300 123 4510. For advice on buying a car seat, visit www.goodeggcarsafety.com.