Hundreds of cyclists set to descend upon East Dunbartonshire

Drivers should be aware that hundreds of cyclists taking part in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain Event on Friday, September 15 will come through East Dunbartonshire.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the cyclists are expected between 7-10am.

They will arrive at Lindsaybeg Rd in Lenzie and their route will be: Initiative Rd and New Lairdsland Rd, Glasgow Rd, Campsie Rd and Kirkintilloch Rd in Kirkintilloch. Next, onto Campsie Rd near Lennoxtown, then Main St, Crosshill St and Crow Rd in Lennoxtown, towards Stirling Council’s area.

Advance temporary signing will be in place along the route.