Hunt for Shawlands man who needs medication

Police are appealing for help in their bid to trace a Shawlands man who set off on a mystery train trip down south yesterday,

Paul Ellis (53), of Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, was last seen in a shop in Shawlands area around 11am yesterday.

But police have discovered he took a train from Glasgow to Edinburgh, before boarding another train going to London.

Inspector Gary Ritchie at Cathcart police station said today: “Whether he actually travelled to London is still to be established but we do know he made it as far as the Lancaster area.

“Paul requires to take medication and we know he has some with him, but we’re not sure just now if it is sufficient for his needs.

“He also has his phone with him, but it’s switched off so no one is able to get in contact with him to see if he is ok.

“He’s never been missing before or out of contact with his family, who he is close to, hence the concern when he left without letting anyone know.

“He has no specific connections in England, so to travel there without telling anyone he’s going away is unusual.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows where Paul is, especially if they live in England and he’s been in touch, to contact police.

“I’d also ask Paul himself to get in touch with either the police or his family to let everyone know he is ok.”

Paul (pictured) is 5ft tall, slim and clean shaven and has grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured “North Face” puffer style jacket, jeans and was carrying a blue coloured rucksack.

Any information can be passed to officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101.