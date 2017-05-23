Hunt steps up for armed raiders who targeted Kirkintilloch bank

Police are appealing for information after an armed last night’s raid on a bank in Kirkintilloch.

The two G4S guards were inside the Santander Bank at Cowgate around 6pm on Monday, May 22, delivering cash when three men forced their way in and threatened them with what appeared to be a firearm.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The suspects stole a cassette containing a five-figure sum of cash before making their way down a lane near to the bank.

They are described as white with local accents. They were all wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas to shield their faces. The men also had on dark coloured shoes and gloves.

Police say they then sped off in a black coloured VW Golf car and drove up Glasgow Road towards the city.

The VW Golf was later found burnt out at Glenburn Gardens, Bishopbriggs around 9.10pm and officers are checking reports that a man, wearing grey clothing, was near to the car before it was set on fire.

Despite the damage to the vehicle it will be subject of a full forensic examination.

Officers are conducting extensive enquiries in the local area and are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Inspector Alasdair Barlow said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us. Perhaps you noticed the suspects either prior to, or just after.

“We understand the suspects got into a black VW Golf which was then driven erratically and recklessly along Glasgow Road. I’m sure this is something other motorists and members of the public will have noticed. This car was then recovered burnt out in Bishopbriggs so I’m appealing to local residents in that area to think back and consider if they saw this car and any of its occupants.

“If you have any information or if you have any dash cam footage, which perhaps captured the car, please do contact us. Your information could prove vital in our investigation.”

Police said high visibility foot patrols are currently in the area, providing reassurance to the public and offering safety advice to business premises. If anyone has any concerns then please speak to these officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit at Govan Police Station or officers at Kirkintilloch CID via 101 and quote reference number 2981 of 22 May 2017. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.