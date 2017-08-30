Iconic fashionista Gok Wan returns to Glasgow next month.

Celebrity stylist and award winning TV personality, Gok Wan is delighted to announce that he will be getting up close and personal with his fans at a series of glamorous fashion events starting next month.

Fashion Brunch Clubs are hosted by the man himself and will offer audiences a fun day out as well as fashion tips, trend demos and all the information every woman needs to dress well, regardless of her shape or size. After a delicious brunch, Gok will present a fabulous catwalk show packed with the very best clothes for the season ahead.

Fashion, style and fizz…what’s not to love?

Gok told us: “So excited to say that I’m coming back to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh with my fabulous Brunch Clubs. I will be twirling my frocks and letting you guys know exactly what you should be wearing this season. Come join the fun and let’s make this autumn the best dressed yet!”

Tickets are on sale now via: http://www.gokfashion.com