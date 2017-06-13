Improve your CV by volunteering at MugStock

The popular Festival of Music and Merriment - MugStock - which is held at Mugdock Country Park is looking for enthusiastic volunteers.

The not-for-profit event relies on a large and trusted group of volunteers to make it a success each year.

Organisers are keen to hear from people aged over 18 who can help on the weekend of the festival, from Friday, July 28 to July 31, they will also need people to help with preparations in advance and to dismantle it all afterwards.

MugStock founder Alan Govan, said: “This festival would not happen, nor be such a success, without our hard working volunteers.

“If you are interested in art, design, marketing, volunteer engagement or business we’d love to hear from you.

“This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to develop their knowledge and skills for a career in events or festivals.

“We have a range of Mentored Volunteer Placements - you will be paired with an experienced professional and given a defined role as a key member of the MugStock team.

“Roles include production, marketing, art and decor, trader liaison, media & volunteer engagement.

“Placements have been designed to give you exactly the sorts of skills and experiences on your CV which we know events are looking for.”

These are volunteer placements with all travel expenses and food provided.

There are other incentives for people who volunteer such as festival tickets.

Visit http://mugstock.org/mentoring/ for full details.