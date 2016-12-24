Improvement play park was child’s play

A play park in Lenzie has been completely transformed thanks to an investment of £55,000.

East Dunbartonshire splashed the cash on the park at Easter Garngaber earlier this year and children are now enjoying the fruits of their labour.

The play area, which was officially launched by the Convener of Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Stewart MacDonald, earlier this month was created as part of the council’s ten-year Capital Programme and is in line with the council’s Open Space Strategy.

An extensive consultation exercise asked pupils from nearby Millersneuk Primary School and Lenzie residents about what they wanted for their park and the council’s Streetscene Technical Support team used their feedback to design an impressive new community facility.

The new facility, located just off Easter Garngaber Road, incorporates both a toddler and junior play area that are separated by a new tarmac path which enables access to and from the new play area from all directions.

A wide variety of new modern play equipment for children of all ages has been installed including a basket swing, anti-wrap flat and cradle swings, exciting multi-play units and an assortment of springies and replaces an existing play facility first installed in 1980.

There is even provision for the less energetic - particularly parents - in the form of two benches.

All the new equipment has been installed on a wetpour safety surface which has been constructed slightly higher than the surrounding grass area to enable young people to utilise the new facility even when the surrounding area may be too wet to walk on.

Councillor MacDonald said: “I am delighted to open this fantastic new community facility which I am sure is going to be a much-welcomed amenity for local children and families that will bring smiles to lots of faces for many years to come.

“So much thought has gone into the design and construction and there is so much for children of all ages to enjoy.

“This is the latest play park East Dunbartonshire Council has constructed over the last couple of years and we hope it will encourage children to get out in the fresh air and stay active.”