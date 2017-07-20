In Good Spirits

The Finsbury pub will be holding the event this weekend, while Bardowie Gin (inset) was recently judged to be one of the best in Scotland

It’s hoped the success of the festival at the Finsbury pub, being held this weekend (July 22-23), could lead to similar events attracting visitors to the area and providing an economic boost.

When Finsbay posted the event on their Facebook page it attracted over 2,500 ‘likes’, with 538 people wanting to go along.

Despite their recent addition of an outdoor bar the numbers had to be limited - but co-owner of Finsbay, Billy Milligan, promises there will be lots more events this summer including a monthly gin night, a seafood event, a monthly vintage/craft fair and perhaps a rum festival.

Billy said: “We were blown away by the popularity of the Gin Festival and hope people who couldn’t get tickets aren’t too disappointed.”

The festival comes hot on the heels of locally produced Bardowie Gin scooping bronze award in the ‘Best Gin over £35’ category of Scottish Field’s Gin Challenge.