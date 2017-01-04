Investigation as man detained by police in North Glasgow dies

An investigation is to be carried out after a 43-year-old man died - four days after being detained by police in the north of Glasgow.

The man was one of two stopped and detained by police officers on Saracen Street on Thursday, December 22.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) who is carrying out the probe, said he died on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26.

It is understood the man took unwell shortly after he was detained. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained until he died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 1905 hours on Thursday December 22, officers stopped and detained two men on Saracen Street.

“A 43-year-old man took unwell and was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to receive treatment.

“He died on Monday December 26.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

The Crown Office has now instructed the commissioner to carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The PIRC said its report on the matter would be submitted in due course.