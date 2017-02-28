Invitation to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight with a cuppa

People are being urged to be fair when they are enjoying a brew as part of this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight campaign - which started on Monday this week (February 27) and lasts until March 12.

The council is once again working with East Dunbartonshire Fairtrade Steering Group and a range of local organisations to raise awareness of Fairtrade issues.

There will be Fairtrade stalls in a number of council building receptions during the fortnight.

And Lenzie Fairtrade Group is holding a special coffee morning on Saturday, March 11 - from 10am in Lenzie Union Parish Hall.

Meanwhile, following the closure of the legendary Balmore Coach House, a new Fair Trade shop and café - Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie - is being officially opened by broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1) at 11am.

East Dunbartonshire Council recently approved a new resolution supporting Fairtrade locally.

Councillor Rhondda Geekie, council leader, said: “I hope as many people as possible can spare time to support Fairtrade Fortnight.

“This year’s theme is encouraging people to think fairly - and shop accordingly - when they are enjoying a well-deserved break and a cuppa.

“East Dunbartonshire Council is committed to the ethos and values of Fairtrade, and will continue to work with local communities, organisations and traders on this important issue.

“I would like to commend the many individuals, retailers, workplaces, churches, nurseries, schools and local community groups who work tirelessly in support of Fairtrade - helping to make a direct difference to people’s lives around the world.

“In particular, I would like to once again highlight the amazing achievements of The Balmore Trust over so many years.

“Although The Coach House facility closed recently, the new shop and café at Gavin’s Mill look set to carry on its wonderful work and legacy. Trust Chairman John Riches has been instrumental in that and I wish him and fellow volunteers all the very best for the future.”

The council works closely with East Dunbartonshire Fair Trade Steering Group, as well as Fairtrade Town groups in Lenzie, Bearsden and Milngavie.

It also works with enterprises such as Silver Birch (Scotland) Ltd in Milton of Campsie - a flagship Fair Trade employer in the area - and Milton of Campsie Parish Church Justice and Peace Group.

East Dunbartonshire was one of the first areas to gain Fairtrade Zone status in 2007 and has held the accolade continually since then - blazing a trail in Scotland.