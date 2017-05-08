It’s a case of third time lucky for new Tory councillor

New Conservative councillor Andrew Polson achieved a political first when he was elected for Bearsden South.

It was his third campaign in as many years, having stood for both the UK and Scottish elections.

He said: “It’s a record I think for anybody to stand for Westminster, Holyrood and then at local level.

“30 years ago, almost to the day, I appeared on page 4 of the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald as a young 14 year old standing in a mock election for the Bearsden seat. Little did I know that 30 years later I’d be standing here topping the poll in Bearsden South which I’m very proud of.”