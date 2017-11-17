It’s beginnning to look a lot like Christmas

Christmas is coming and East Dunbartonshire is set to be lit up with a series of festive lights switch-on events.

The Kirkintilloch event on Saturday, November 25, will include tours of the newly-rejuvenated Town Hall taking place at 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm and 5.30pm. No booking is required, but numbers will be limited for each tour.

There will also be a stage at the Regent Centre, children’s rides and more.

The Milngavie celebration takes place from 2pm-5pm on Saturday, December 2, and includes a Christmas Tree Trail, Elf Hunt, pipe band, children’s characters, magician, storytelling, face painting and the switch-on itself at 5pm – by rugby star Stuart Hogg, vice-captain of Scotland. It has been organised by traders who are part of the Milngavie Business Improvement District.

The festive event in Bishopbriggs on Thursday, November 30, is on from 4pm-6pm – including a free Santa’s Grotto at Morrisons, funfair, free festive cheer at St Matthew’s Church Hall, school choirs and appearances by the Gala Queen, Princesses and singer-songwriter Katee Kross. It has been organised by Bishopbriggs Community Council.

There are plans for stalls and a variety of festive-themed fun at Bearsden, organised by traders and churches.

The times for the big switch-ons are as follows: Torrance, November 24 at 7pm; Kirkintilloch, November 25 at 5pm; Bishopbriggs, November 30 at 5pm; Lennoxtown, December 1 at 5pm; Bearsden, December 1 at 6pm; Milton of Campsie , December 1 at 6pm; Lenzie, December 2 at 5.30pm; and Milngavie, December 2 at 5pm.

In addition, Mugdock Country Park will be hosting a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 25 from 2-6pm.