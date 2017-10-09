It’s hall change for community facility

A village hall has undergone a remarkable summer transformation thanks to work undertaken by an army of dedicated volunteers.

Milton of Campsie village hall, which was the venue for the annual Octoberfest over the weekend, has been renovated over the last few months, with the completed work recently unveiled.

Dedicated volunteers have given up countless hours plastering, painting and improving the facility.

Renovation work has modernised the hall and the venue now offers a stunning hallway, a modernised ‘Mayfest’ meeting room along with the existing main hall.

The venue also offers a large kitchen, disabled toilets and parking.

A village hall spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted with the improvements.

“The committee would like to reach out to the local community of Milton of Campsie, and indeed friends from Kirkintilloch and beyond, to say our fantastic hall is available for hire.

“We would also like to say sincere thanks to hall committee members, especially Jamie Mcguire, Val Milne and their respective families, who gave up so much of their time to work so hard to positively transform our hall.

“Thanks go also to all the fundraising events over recent years which have enabled the financing of the renovation.

“Our hall truly has a bright future”.

The Hall was built in 1873 following donations of land and funds from local families. East Dunbartonshire Council closed the hall in March 2004 but it was reopened just seven months later after being taken over by the Village Hall Trust.