Italian Awards glory beckons for Kirky and Milngavie firms

Two of East Dunbartonshire’s most popular food retailers are on short lists for the annual Scottish Italian Awards.

Kirkintilloch’s San Marco Fish and Chips and Pizzeria, and Milngavie-based Colpi Ice Cream are both in the running for awards.

In Colpi’s case the much-loved Italian ice cream family firm is up for for both Best Gelateria and overall Best Italian Business.

For San Marco the objectives are the awards for two of the most popular Scottish favourites - Best Pizza and Best Fish and Chips.

The shortlist for the contest was drawn up after more than 100,000 votes were counted from across the whole of Scotland.

More than 1,500 restaurants entered the contest this year, but votes whittled this down to just 93 finalists.

The Gala Final, when winners will be revealed, is on November 12 at the Glasgow Hilton.

Supported by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Tourist Board, as well as some huge Italian brands, the Scottish Italian Awards celebrates not just Italian hospitality but Italian culture in Scotland.