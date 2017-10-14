Jo Swinson appointed to Lib-Dems’ foreign affairs team

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson has been appointed to the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs team as one of leader Vince Cable’s principal spokespersons.

The MP, who is the party’s deputy leader, will be working with a team which includes Menzies Campbell as principal defence spokesman, international affairs spokeswoman Shas Sheehan and armed forces spokesman Jamie Stone.

Vince Cable said: “I am fortunate to lead such a great, gender-balanced team, which is comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners.

Mr Cable will represent the party on economic and business issues in the Commons.