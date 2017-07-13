Jo Swinson calls for “urgent” reopening of Lenzie Post Office

Newly elected MP for East Dunbartonshire Jo Swinson has put pressure on Post Office Ltd regarding the closure in February of the Lenzie branch.

In her letter to Post Office officials, Jo emphasises that the so-called ‘temporary’ closure on February 3, 2017, has significantly impacted on residents, particularly those with mobility difficulties who cannot easily access the closest alternative branch in Kirkintilloch.

Jo warns that “extended temporary closures carry a risk of becoming permanent, so it is imperative that the Post Office in Lenzie reopens as a matter of urgency.

“Post Office Ltd must take steps to ensure that residents are fully aware of the actions being taken to address the closure, as well as the expected length of time before reopening.”

Jo has also requested an urgent meeting with Post Office representatives in order to discuss the matter and work towards finding a speedy and effective solution for residents.