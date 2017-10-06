Job opportunities galore at Concert Hall fair

Job seekers can take their pick from more than £1million worth of opportunities at Clyde 1’s Recruitment Fair in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The free event at Glasgow’s iconic Royal Concert Hall will feature career advisors giving practical advice on full time and part time opportunities across a vast array of industries.

The Clyde 1 Recruitment Fair, sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working, runs from 10.30am until 6.30pm, and is expected to attract thousands.

Jill Todd, sales director at Radio Clyde, said: ““Anybody on the hunt for a job, or even a career change, should attend this free event.”