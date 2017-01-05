Job opportunity may be right up your alley

If you enjoy ten-pin bowling, a job with this Kirkintilloch company may be right up your alley.

Probowl Kirkintilloch, based at Milton Road are hiring new staff.

A post on the local bowling alley’s Facebook page said: “We’re hiring. We’re looking for honest, reliable, enthusiastic, friendly individuals to come join our team, would preferably suit 15-18 year olds.

“If you are interested or know anyone that you think may be suitable then please hand in your cv to the reception at Probowl Kirkintilloch.”

The bowling alley is open from 11am-11pm and their contact number is 0141 777 8588.